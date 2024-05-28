British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.73). 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.72).

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £131.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,916.67 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.14.

Get British Smaller Companies VCT2 alerts:

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. British Smaller Companies VCT2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13,333.33%.

About British Smaller Companies VCT2

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.