Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,782,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,484 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 2.8% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 1.51% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $366,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,261 shares of company stock worth $5,724,959 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR traded down $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.54 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

