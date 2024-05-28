Brokerages Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target at $23.86

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.03. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 223.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,267,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,925,000 after buying an additional 2,376,832 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,763,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,656,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $18,640,000. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $20,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

