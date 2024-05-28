Brokerages Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) PT at $4.02

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COMM. StockNews.com downgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $246.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.02.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CommScope will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director L William Krause bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,318.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CommScope by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CommScope by 14.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

