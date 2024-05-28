Brokerages Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Target Price at $35.05

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DV shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Capital One Financial cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DV

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock worth $3,070,904. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,131,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,396,000 after acquiring an additional 185,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 55,322 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 44,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.