Brokerages Set Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Price Target at $316.75

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $316.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,593 shares of company stock worth $12,134,741. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 548.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,968,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Snap-on by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.50. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $247.68 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

