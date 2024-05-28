Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Price Target at C$133.13

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$133.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIH. TD Securities cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total transaction of C$384,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total value of C$384,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.45, for a total value of C$240,255.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TIH opened at C$122.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$127.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$121.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$100.81 and a 52 week high of C$135.53. The stock has a market cap of C$10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.10). Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 6.125 EPS for the current year.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also

