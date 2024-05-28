Brokerages Set Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) PT at $15.50

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

TRIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

TRIN stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $731.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.60. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.09 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,222.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

