BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 330.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BTC Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BTCTW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 110,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,095. BTC Digital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

BTC Digital Company Profile

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

