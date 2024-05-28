BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 330.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BTC Digital Stock Performance
Shares of BTCTW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 110,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,095. BTC Digital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
BTC Digital Company Profile
