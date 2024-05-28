Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,463 shares during the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop comprises about 2.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBW. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 646,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 507,252 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at $3,062,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at $2,338,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 198,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 74,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 49.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 174,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 57,708 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of BBW traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.23. 359,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,483. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $454.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

