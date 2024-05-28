Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.21

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 50359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth $1,337,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $2,804,000. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

