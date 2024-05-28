Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Short Interest Up 547.1% in May

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, an increase of 547.1% from the April 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 937,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLDI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,325. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $13.79.

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

