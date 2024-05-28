Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Camden National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $32.32 on Friday. Camden National has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.72 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Camden National

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,753,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,236,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,542,000 after purchasing an additional 135,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 13.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

