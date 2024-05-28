Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.41.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.22. 2,712,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

