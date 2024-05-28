CAP Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $348.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,019. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.60 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

