CAP Partners LLC Buys Shares of 35,650 Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 35,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.47. 68,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,646. The firm has a market cap of $792.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.