CAP Partners LLC Buys Shares of 35,650 Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 35,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.
Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.47. 68,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,646. The firm has a market cap of $792.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $24.96.
About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF
The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.
