CAP Partners LLC Invests $329,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 220,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,152 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $170.89. 2,587,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $125.01 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.