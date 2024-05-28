CAP Partners LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,386. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

