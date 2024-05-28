CAP Partners LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 414,109 shares of company stock worth $121,583,803. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

ANET traded up $5.13 on Monday, reaching $306.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,845. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.32 and a 1 year high of $329.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

