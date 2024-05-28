CAP Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $5.93 on Monday, hitting $166.36. 54,868,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,171,180. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average of $158.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $268.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

