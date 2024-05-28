CAP Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.10. 703,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,024. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.