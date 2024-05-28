CAP Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 38,623 shares during the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after acquiring an additional 45,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.45. The company had a trading volume of 141,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,262. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.46 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

