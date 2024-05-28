CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) fell 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.90. 48,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 242,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRGX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Down 11.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CARGO Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP increased its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.