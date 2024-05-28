Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $416.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $416.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
CSL stock opened at $427.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.15. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $210.89 and a 52 week high of $430.21.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
