Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of TAST opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 447,334.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 286,294 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 296,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

