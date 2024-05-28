CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Cap of $43.63 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 2% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $43.63 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05419372 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $3,596,944.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

