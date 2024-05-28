Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Down 5.4%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.87 and last traded at $34.91. Approximately 506,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 814,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

CLDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,476,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,650,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,215,000 after purchasing an additional 604,251 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,966,000 after buying an additional 2,030,013 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,064,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,571,000 after buying an additional 2,664,915 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

