Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CELH. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Celsius stock traded down $16.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,482,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock worth $136,706,859 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 212.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

