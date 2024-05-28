Centerra Gold Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Centerra Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Centerra Gold to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.94. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $305.88 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGAU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.34.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

