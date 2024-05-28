Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $47.97

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.97, but opened at $50.41. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 21,082 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEU. TheStreet raised Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $785.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,448,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

