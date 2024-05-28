Centuri Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on May 28th (NYSE:CTRI)

Centuri’s (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 28th. Centuri had issued 12,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $260,400,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During Centuri’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRI shares. Baird R W raised Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Williams Capital raised Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Centuri stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. Centuri has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.91.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $528.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centuri will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Dill purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centuri news, Director Julie Dill purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Fehrman purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,250 shares of company stock worth $740,250.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

