Century Communities, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Century Communities to earn $11.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CCS stock opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Century Communities

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.