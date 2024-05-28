Century Communities, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.
Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Century Communities to earn $11.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
Century Communities Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of CCS stock opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on CCS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
