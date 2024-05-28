CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,306 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in CF Industries by 70.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 530,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,858. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

