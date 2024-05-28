Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Down 2%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.56 and last traded at $70.84. 1,824,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,541,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.12.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after buying an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,295,000 after acquiring an additional 502,304 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

