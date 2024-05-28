Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Raised to $168.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.08. The stock had a trading volume of 38,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 152.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,986,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Chart Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 930,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,819,000 after acquiring an additional 73,586 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.