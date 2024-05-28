Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.13. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -8.55%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine



Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

