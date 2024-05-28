Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 0.6%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3,133.00 and last traded at $3,133.55. Approximately 53,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 236,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,151.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,300.00 to $3,485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,144.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,030.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,621.09.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,164 shares of company stock worth $44,243,538 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

