Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 5,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $582,030.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,036.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average of $99.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $108.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

