Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of CIDM opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.90 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.79.
Cinedigm Company Profile
