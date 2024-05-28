Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $570.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $530.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTAS. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $664.07.

CTAS opened at $682.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $673.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.53. Cintas has a 52 week low of $458.32 and a 52 week high of $705.74.

Cintas shares are going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 256.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 7.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

