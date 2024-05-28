Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,433.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cipher Mining Trading Down 6.6 %
CIFRW traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 34,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,519. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.
About Cipher Mining
