Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,433.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 6.6 %

CIFRW traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 34,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,519. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

