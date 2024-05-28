Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRUS

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,768.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $114.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.30. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $116.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.