Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in May

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

Clever Leaves stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Clever Leaves has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment cultivates, extracts, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes cannabinoid products comprising cannabis flowers, cannabidiol isolates, full spectrum and standardized extracts, and dry smokable flowers internationally.

