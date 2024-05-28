CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $61.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 551,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

