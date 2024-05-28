Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Up 1.4%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.64. 2,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 23,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group

About Coda Octopus Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODA. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

