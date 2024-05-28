Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 0.9%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $241.26 and last traded at $239.87. Approximately 4,351,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 12,536,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 3.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total transaction of $3,675,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total value of $3,675,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,547 shares of company stock valued at $98,633,871. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,032 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 16.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 256.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,446 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,825 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

