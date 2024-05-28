Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIX. UBS Group upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

FIX stock opened at $342.32 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $144.45 and a fifty-two week high of $352.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,643,074 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $31,771,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

