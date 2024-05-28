Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Down 0.8%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $333.72 and last traded at $339.53. 89,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 357,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.31 and its 200 day moving average is $258.80.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,643,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

