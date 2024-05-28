Comparing Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) and Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY)

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy 28.55% 48.19% 9.02% Clean Energy Technologies -43.74% -112.23% -57.39%

Volatility & Risk

Cheniere Energy has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

87.3% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cheniere Energy and Clean Energy Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy $20.39 billion 1.76 $9.88 billion $20.53 7.65 Clean Energy Technologies $15.11 million 3.84 -$5.66 million ($0.15) -9.00

Cheniere Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies. Clean Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cheniere Energy and Clean Energy Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus price target of $198.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.13%. Given Cheniere Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cheniere Energy is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Summary

Cheniere Energy beats Clean Energy Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The company offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. It also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, the company offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

