Comparing Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) & Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Computershare and Applied Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computershare N/A N/A N/A $0.48 37.28 Applied Digital $143.91 million 3.93 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -5.84

Computershare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computershare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

21.9% of Computershare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Computershare and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computershare N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Computershare and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computershare 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 228.99%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Computershare.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services. It also provides business services, including the provision of bankruptcy, class action, and corporate trust administration services; communication services and utilities operations consisting of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery; and technology services, such as software solutions in share registry and financial services, as well as agency services in connection with the administration of debt securities. It operates in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Ireland, Africa, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in Abbotsford, Australia.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

